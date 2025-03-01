South Carolina native, singer, actress Angie Stone dies in car crash

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA — South Carolina native and singer-songwriter Angie Stone died in a car crash at the age of 63 on Saturday morning.

Stone was traveling from Atlanta to Alabama around 4 a.m., the Associated Press reports. The vehicle she was riding in was “flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig,” producer Walter Millsap III told The Associated Press in an email.

Millsap told the AP he learned the information from Stone’s daughter, Diamond Stone. He also said all others traveling with Stone survived.

Stone was born and church-grown in Columbia, South Carolina. She was a Grammy-nominated R&B singer, a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence, and known for the hit song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

Stone was scheduled to perform at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s Championship basketball game halftime show on Saturday. The CIAA Chaplain Pastor called for a moment of silence at the game.

