Driver charged with DWI after hitting trooper during traffic stop on I-85

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is in the hospital recovering after a driver hit him while he was pulling over another car in McAdenville Saturday.

Trooper Danny Dellinger is bruised, but not badly injured. Officials told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon he and the other two drivers involved are fortunate, considering the speed and the location.

Dellinger pulled over a driver near Exit 23 on Interstate 85 Saturday morning. He was in his cruiser and on the phone with another trooper when another car rear ended him. The driver was charged with DWI. The magistrate noted that he was still impaired during the bond hearing.

Warrants say Marquez Ray was going 70 miles per hour when he veered off the road and hit Dellinger’s car. They say Ray had unsealed alcohol in his car.

Ray is facing 10 charges, including a felony charge of serious injury by motor vehicle.

Both Ray and Dellinger had to be treated at the hospital.

