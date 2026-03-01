South Carolina’s hands-free law now in full effect with fines for violators

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sunday marks the second day of South Carolina’s hands-free law officially being in effect.

Authorities no longer issue only warnings, but actual tickets if you’re caught holding your phone while driving.

Police and some drivers are hoping this law will cut down on crashes.

There was a six-moth grace period, but that ended this weekend. Violators will now be fined.

South Carolina has made it mandatory for drivers not to have anything in their hands besides a steering wheel when they are traveling down the road.

If an officer catches you with a cellphone, a laptop, or a tablet, you will get a $100 ticket. That’s for the first violation. If you are caught again the fine will increases to $200, plus two points will be added to your license.

Jacob Kimball uses a car play device in his car, but he’s still worried about everyone else.

He said he’s concerned about getting bumped by someone who isn’t doing the right thing.

“I’m sure there are still a lot of people who are texting as they drive, so that’s always a concern,” said Kimball.

Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold or support a mobile device with any part of their body.

Troopers say you would get in trouble if your phone is on your lap.

