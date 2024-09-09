South Charlotte burglaries has apartment residents concerned

A string of burglaries that started in July and lasted through the end of August has apartment residents in south Charlotte concerned.

Court documents show that several major apartment complexes were hit including Berkshire Dilworth, Bradham at New Bern, The Colony, and the Avalon Apartments on Hawkins Street.

Terrance Leon Stephens, 36, has been charged with breaking into several mail rooms.

A victim, who didn’t want to be identified, tells Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that some sentimental items were stolen. Items that are worth the world to her but wouldn’t be valuable to anyone else.

“My mom decided to send me a box of my childhood items, like baby blankets, little stuffed animals, things I made in school and stuff to clear out from her apartment, so it was a very large box of things I have no idea where they are now.”

Police believe that Stephens wasn’t working alone. Stephens had an accomplice who specialized in identity theft who has yet to be caught, according to police.





