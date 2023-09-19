South Charlotte to get new Chipotle; city approves development, data center

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted, 8-1, Monday to allow Chipotle Mexican Grill to build a new restaurant across from the Park Road Shopping Center.

A gas station used to exist at the location on the corner of Park and Woodlawn roads.

Councilmember LaWana Slack-Mayfield voted no.

Blu South

More development is coming to the Sterling neighborhood.

The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved Blu South’s plans to build 186 townhomes and duplexes.

The area is currently vacant but is within walking distance of the land the developer forced longtime residents out of last year.

There was no discussion before the vote.

University City data center

The Charlotte City Council voted, 7-2, to approve a 2.5 million-square-foot data center off University City Boulevard near Interstate 485.

City staffers originally expressed concerns about noise from the project but now say they are confident in how the company will address it.

Councilmembers Renee Johnson and Slack-Mayfield voted no.

