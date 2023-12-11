South Charlotte house catches fire after resident leaves gas fireplace on

CHARLOTTE — A house in south Charlotte caught fire Sunday night after someone living in it left a gas fireplace on, Charlotte Fire Department reports.

CFD saw a small fire when they arrived to the house on the Windwood Circle near Quail Hallow around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

They saw a small fire when they arrived.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 8 minutes, CFD says.

The house suffered $57,000 in damage from the fire, but no one was injured.

(WATCH: 1 killed after mobile home fire in Rowan County)

1 killed after mobile home fire in Rowan County

©2023 Cox Media Group