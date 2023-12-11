South Charlotte house catches fire after resident leaves gas fireplace on

CHARLOTTE — A house in south Charlotte caught fire Sunday night after someone living in it left a gas fireplace on, Charlotte Fire Department reports.
CFD saw a small fire when they arrived to the house on the Windwood Circle near Quail Hallow around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 8 minutes, CFD says.
The house suffered $57,000 in damage from the fire, but no one was injured.
