South Charlotte house catches fire after resident leaves gas fireplace on

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A house in south Charlotte caught fire Sunday night after someone living in it left a gas fireplace on, Charlotte Fire Department reports.

CFD saw a small fire when they arrived to the house on the Windwood Circle near Quail Hallow around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 8 minutes, CFD says.

The house suffered $57,000 in damage from the fire, but no one was injured.

