Southeast Charlotte building catches fire overnight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire Department worked to extinguish a building fire in southeast Charlotte in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At 2:47 a.m., CFD said they were responding to the 4000 block of Monroe Road for a structure fire with smoke showing.

Twenty minutes later, they said they controlled the fire with the help of 30 firefighters.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene captured footage of firefighters and others standing around fire debris in front of Accent Auto Painting and Collision, located at 3531 Monroe Road.

MEDIC was at the scene, but no one was injured in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Channel 9 asked CFD which business caught fire and how much property was damaged.

