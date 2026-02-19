South Charlotte house fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a house fire in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The home on Brandon Circle caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

Video from the fire department shows a man running out of the burning home with a duffle bag in his hands.

Firefighters worked hard to put out the flames. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Crews battle two-alarm house fire in south Charlotte

Crews battle two-alarm house fire in south Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group