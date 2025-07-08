South Charlotte road closure planned for utility project

CHARLOTTE — A section of South Boulevard will be closed nightly for approximately two weeks due to a utility project.

The northbound lanes will close near Scaleybark Road to install an electrical duct bank and manhole.

This closure will take place nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Monday night and continuing until July 17.

Drivers can use Yancy Road to South Tryon Street as a detour.

