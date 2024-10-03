South End adds upscale cocktail bar

CHARLOTTE — Blue Door brings an upscale cocktail experience to South End. It opens Oct. 4.

The venue is located at 1508 S. Mint St. — formerly home to Bardo restaurant.

Husband-and-wife team Eric and Kate Gussin had been looking for the perfect spot for the concept, which caters to young professionals and hospitality enthusiasts.

The goal was to create a space that’s intimate, memorable and refined. At the same time, they want a lively and approachable atmosphere.

“We’ve been a part of the Charlotte hospitality scene for a while now, and we saw a gap — places either felt too stiff or too chaotic,” Eric says.

