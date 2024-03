CHARLOTTE — It took just one order of cookies to convince Muhammad Kamran Awan to buy into the Cookie Plug franchise.

Now the California-based, hip-hop inspired, oversized cookie brand is set to open a 1,000-square-foot location in South End.

The cookie franchise opened at The Platform on Saturday.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Camp North End hosts festival highlighting women-owned businesses)

Camp North End hosts festival highlighting women-owned businesses

©2024 Cox Media Group