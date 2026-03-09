South End rail trail attacker faces new charges in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of attacking someone on South End’s Rail Trail is behind bars again, this time along the South Carolina coast.

In September, only Channel 9 shared the horror story from the victim of a vicious assault.

The suspect was due in Mecklenburg County Court on Monday, but he didn’t show up because he’s back in jail on more serious, violent charges.

After learning that Hayden James Davidson found himself back in a jail cell, a longtime South End resident, who didn’t want to share his name, said it felt like, “a quick PTSD flashback of a pretty unfortunate night.”

The resident said he’s not surprised.

He feels that way because Davidson is charged with assaulting him and others along South End’s Rail Trail last September.

The victim says he was walking home when Davidson started yelling at him, following and threatening him, until Good Samaritans stepped in.

Police say Davidson punched a woman in the face, and then a brawl broke out. Bystanders subdued him until paramedics restrained him.

Davidson was let out of jail on a $10,00 bond. He was due in court Monday. His attorney showed up, but he did not.

Channel 9 learned that’s because he’s now in jail in Georgetown, South Carolina. He’s charged with domestic violence, malicious injury and a weapons charge.

He’s being held on no bond.

“Hopefully it’s something that we can take note of here and make sure that, you know, people aren’t just running around doing things until they get caught with a bad enough crime, before we keep him locked up,” the South End resident said.

Davidson has a criminal history. He spent time on probation for assaulting deputies in Iredell County in 2017. Deputies say he was drunk at the time and had a separate warrant out for his arrest for assault on a female.

