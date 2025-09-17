Suspect back on streets after bystanders stop rail trail beating

A man said he was walking along the Charlotte Rail Trail in South End last week when he was attacked by a stranger. Good Samaritans stepped in to help, but the suspect, who has prior assault arrests, is already back on the streets.

The victim, who was walking home, said his injuries could have been worse if the bystanders didn’t step in during that attack on the rail trail near Sycamore Brewing.

“Absolutely scary in the moment,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

He’s still rattled that Hayden James Davidson, who police said attacked him and others along the rail trail, is back on the streets.

Hayden James Davidson

“It almost seems like you can go do whatever you want and as long as you post bail you can get out the next day,”

The victim told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz he was walking home when he got to the exclamation point art piece when Davidson walked up and started yelling at him.

“(The suspect) said he was going to end my life and that he could destroy me and that he’s following me home,” the man said.

The victim said Davidson kept walking behind him then three good Samaritans came out of a nearby apartment to help.

Davidson started throwing punches hitting a woman in the face. The others defended themselves, knocking Davidson unconscious.

“The guy just got back up as if he was out of a zombie movie and just immediately charged and kept attacking,” the man said.

Davidson was seen on video using racial slurs when first responders arrived. He was also struggling to get out of the stretcher while in restraints.

Davidson has spent time on probation for assaulting deputies in Iredell County in 2017.

Deputies said he was drunk at the time and had a warrant for assault on a female.

The rail trail victim said more needs to be done to keep people safe, especially after a deadly attack on Aug. 22 on the light rail in South End.

“I don’t think it’s responsible to just let people out the next day,” the victim said.

He told Sáenz that he will not walk the rail trail alone again and wants more officers or security patrolling the area.

Davidson is out on bond.