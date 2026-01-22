Southern Sons hate group members charged with vandalism and arson

MECKLENURG COUNTY, N.C. — Three men were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in a hate group, the Southern Sons.

Tristan Somerson, Alexander Hare, and David Pagava are facing charges stemming from actions taken in September.

They reportedly desecrated the grave of a Jewish army veteran at Northlake Memorial Gardens Cemetery and later burned a pride flag belonging to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Charlotte.

Clark Simon, former president of Charlotte Pride, commented on the troubling behavior of the suspects, stating, “I think the problem is that it is not surprising anymore.”

He characterized the trio by saying, “Those folks that did this, they are just thugs; that’s all they are. They are weak, they’re broke and they are just sad people.”

The suspects were arrested during a peaceful protest in October, where they were found to be armed. Following their arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered evidence linking them to the crimes they are now charged with.

Simon recommended a more positive outlook for people going through difficulties.

He advised, “Everybody is going through something different, and nobody’s struggle is worse than the others. You don’t need to pile on; worry about yourself, take care of yourself, take care of your community, be a better person, and look out for your neighbors; it costs us nothing to be kind.”

Of the three men arrested, two are currently enrolled in college. They are being held in Mecklenburg County Jail under secured bonds ranging from $75,000 to $125,000.

The suspects remain in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings. Their next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

