SouthPark After 5 set to return to Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE — A free family-friendly entertainment series will return to the SouthPark neighborhood this fall.

SouthPark After 5 returns to Symphony Park at the corner of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard for six events starting Sept. 5.

Each event runs from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 5 through Oct. 10. and features live music, interactive art experiences, food trucks, and craft drinks. Admission is free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and picnic on the lawn.

The SouthPark After 5 events on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 will include a special performance by the Birdmen as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The weekly entertainment lineup is listed below:

Sept. 5 — Landslide (Fleetwood Mac tribute) and free face painting.

Sept. 12 — Southside Station and free caricatures from Charlotte-based artists.

Sept. 19 — LOVER an Eras Tour Experience and a community coloring wall, plus a performance by the Birdmen as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival

Sept. 26 — Michelle Renée performs yacht rock hits, free sunflowers for the first 1,000 attendees, and hands-on music activity with Kindermusik by Missy, plus a performance by the Birdmen as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

Oct. 3 — On the Border (Eagles tribute) and free face painting.

Oct. 10 — Sade tribute featuring Robyn Springer and a free pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting with Charlotte-based artists.

For more information, go to southparkafter5.com.

