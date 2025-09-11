SouthPark bar accused of illegally airing UFC fight without license

A SouthPark sports bar is facing a federal lawsuit after being accused of airing a UFC pay-per-view fight without the licensing fees to show it.

The suit involved the promoter of the fight and Sports One Bar and Lounge. It claims the bar violated federal piracy laws.

The suit said the bar illegally obtained and aired the Jones vs. Gane match in March 2023. The promoter is also asking for $110,000.

Channel 9 has reached out to the bar for comment but has not heard back.

VIDEO: ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar

ABC Commission intervenes as violence plagues northeast Charlotte bar

©2025 Cox Media Group