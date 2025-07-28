This Charlotte bar is so dangerous, police officers won’t respond alone

CHARLOTTE — A northeast Charlotte bar is so dangerous police officers will not respond to calls there alone, and the ABC Commission is stepping in to stop the violence.

There are dozens reports of violence, including a homicide in April, that have been reported over the last few years at Mi Cabana Bar and Night Club on Eastway Drive, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s crime map.

In March, CMPD officials said people were beaten outside of the bar with metal pipes as they left. One person had to be admitted to the ICU.

In April, Javier Hernandez was shot and killed there.

People who live and work nearby describe Mi Cabana the same way.

“Sketchy as hell,” a man old Channel 9’s Joe Bruno. “There was a lot of sketchy stuff going on.”

CMPD officials said crimes happened after the bar was supposed to be closed.

There has been one homicide, two weapons law violations, three robberies and three aggravated assaults since July 22, 2023, CMPD said. There have been 28 calls for service at the bar.

The ABC Commission is pulling permits from Mi Cabana after CMPD officers submitted sworn affidavits saying the owner consistently sells alcoholic beverages to patrons after 2 a.m. because she makes more money selling after hours.

Many crimes happen after the bar is closed.

Jefry Gonzalez Artica shot and killed Javier Hernandez at around 6 a.m., CMPD said.

The owner turned off the lights to get everyone to leave and walked past the victim, who was laying on the ground by the entrance, gasping for breath, CMPD said.

In 2010, Channel 9 reported that CMPD got it temporarily shut down after a series of violent crimes.

It eventually reopened and some hope this punishment sticks.

“It’s about time it should be shut down,” one man said.

CMPD says this place is so dangerous, they won’t send an officer without backup.

The club can appeal the suspension of its permits.

