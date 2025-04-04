Specialty doughnut shop to shutter

CHARLOTTE — Beyond Amazing Donuts is wrapping up its run in Montford Park.

Owner Jasmine “Jazz” Macon took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the 1,500-square-foot brick-and-mortar shop is in its final weeks at that space. It is at 1730 Abbey Place.

She says that while the shop will close, the brand’s presence in Charlotte is “not going anywhere.” Beyond Amazing Donuts — or B.A.D. — got its start via doughnut pop-ups. Macon, a Johnson & Wales graduate, started the concept while working as a pastry chef at Leah & Louise in 2014.

