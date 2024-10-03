Spectrum Center to reopen after first phase of renovations complete

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 700 workers put in more than 250,000 hours to renovate the Spectrum Center, and on Thursday, we got a first look.

Among the changes are five new exterior doors to create an entrance near the light rail. There are also three new suites and enhanced technology.

It’s part one of a multi-phase renovation at the Spectrum Center.

General manager Donna Julian said she was excited to reopen the arena after it was closed for four months.

“Putting COVID aside, this is the longest the building hasn’t had an event,” she said. “I’m excited tonight to have people come in and start experiencing some of this transformational stuff that we’ve done.”

The Spectrum Center is scheduled to host 45 events in the next 90 days.

