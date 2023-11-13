‘Squatted’ trucks are now illegal in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina has officially made it illegal to drive “squatted” trucks.

The new law went into effect on Sunday.

A “squatted” vehicle has its front or back fender raised higher than the other by at least 4 inches. Supporters of the new law say the modification impedes a driver’s view through their windshield and could prevent them from seeing people or smaller cars.

Through the next six months, law enforcement in South Carolina will give out warning citations for anyone found in violation of the law. After that period, drivers will be ticketed.

The state’s Department of Public Safety said the first infraction is a misdemeanor resulting in a $100 find. A third offense results in a $300 fine and a one-year suspended driver’s license.

North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification back in 2021, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Food banks struggle to address South Carolina’s staggering food insecurity)

Food banks struggle to address South Carolina’s staggering food insecurity





©2023 Cox Media Group