SROs in Catawba County receive active shooter training ahead of school year

MAIDEN, N.C. — School resource officers in Catawba County are undergoing active shooter training in Maiden. It’s part of a national FBI program to help local law enforcement better respond if an emergency happens.

Already, 30 deputies in Catawba County have received body armor. They’ve gotten ballistic plates from the FBI to help during the responses.

The training is taking place at the old Maiden Elementary School.

School resource officers said with classes starting next week, their top priority is the safety of the children. The FBI told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that with so many different agencies possibly responding to an active shooter, they’re trying to make the training more consistent across the state.

The FBI said nearly 140 officers statewide have received the training this summer.

