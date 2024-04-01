False shooting call draws police response to Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A false call about a potential active shooter at Kings Mountain High School drew a police response Monday morning.

In a Facebook post around 9:45 a.m., city officials confirmed they did not find a suspect and the situation was under control.

Officials said no students were at the school Monday due to spring break. Officers still checked the high school and cleared it.

It’s not clear if anyone will be arrested for the false call.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

