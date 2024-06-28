Standoff: SWAT tries to get man out of Hickory home

HICKORY, N.C. — More than a dozen Hickory police officers are involved in a standoff Thursday night at a home where a man barricaded himself inside.

Police said they went to the home along Ninth Avenue Drive Northeast but he wouldn’t come out.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the home shortly after 6 p.m. and has been at the home for several hours.

Some neighbors said they aren’t being allowed to return to their homes Thursday night.

The standoff was still ongoing at 9:40 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group