1 shot during robbery at Statesville CVS

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was shot Friday afternoon in an armed robbery at a CVS in Statesville, officials said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene on Taylorsville Highway at about 3:30 p.m. and video showed a Brinks armored truck, crime scene tape, and evidence markers in the parking lot.

We are asking if the Brinks truck was involved in the robbery and waiting for more information in this active investigation.

