State auditor releases special report on Charlotte settlement with police chief

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek released his special report on the $305,000 settlement the City of Charlotte paid to CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings.

The findings highlight a lack of transparency and urgency to release closed session minutes.

The settlement was paid to Jennings in May and kept from the public until Boliek requested Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to disclose the amount.

The settlement package totaled $305,000. This includes:

$14,016 in retroactive pay

$45,698 in retention bonus

$45,284 in vacation days

$175,000 in severance pay

$25,000 for legal costs incurred

The Office of the State Auditor’s review found that of the total payment, $280,000 came from the city’s General Fund. This fund is used to pay normal operating expenses, such as salaries, benefits, supplies and maintenance. The review found that city leaders classified Jenning’s settlement payment, retention bonus, additional vacation days, and retroactive pay increase as “normal operating expenses.” The majority of the settlement came from this fund.

The rest, $25,000, came from the city’s Risk Management Fund, which is typically used to pay claims made against the city.

The OSA made three recommendations to improve the council’s transparency with the public:

Improved Transparency in settlement reporting

Timely release of closed minute session minutes

Reevaluation of the use of General Fund for settlement payments

“We launched this investigation because the people of Charlotte deserve to know how their money is being spent. This is the people’s money, and it shouldn’t be kept behind closed doors,” Boliek said. “Our report brought transparency to the City of Charlotte. However, as shown in the mayor’s response, City leadership doesn’t share our interest in being open and transparent about spending the people’s money.”

For more information on the investigation, including the city’s response, read the full report here.

