State election board to hold evidentiary hearing on residency of Senate 41 candidate

CHARLOTTE — This Charlotte State Senate candidate has to prove his residency.

The state board of elections has ordered an evidentiary hearing to investigate Caleb Theodros’ residency.

Board members ordered the hearing after a challenge from Senate District 41 runner-up, Lucille Puckett.

Theodros told The Political Beat he relocated to the district in July and called the allegations baseless.

Puckett claims he didn’t live in the district long enough to run for office.

Election officials in Mecklenburg County previously dismissed the protest but now have to hold a hearing.

