County Board of Elections rejects protest over candidate residency

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections chose to reject a protest filed over a candidate’s residency.

The elections board unanimously voted to dismiss the protest because of a lack of evidence over how long Caleb Theodros has been living in the district he ran to represent.

Theodros won his primary race for NC Senate District 41 after Super Tuesday, but the runner-up, Lucille Puckett, challenged his victory.

She filed the protest, claiming that Theodros hasn’t lived in his district long enough to run for a seat representing it.

Theodros calls the allegations baseless. He goes into the November election without Republican opposition.

(WATCH: Man becomes first convicted in SC for blocking access to Planned Parenthood in Columbia)

Man becomes first convicted in SC for blocking access to Planned Parenthood in Columbia

©2024 Cox Media Group