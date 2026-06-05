State hearing reveals CMPD responded 36 times to home where 6‑year‑old died

CHARLOTTE — New details revealed during an eight‑hour statehouse hearing show that CMPD responded 36 times to the east Charlotte home where 6‑year‑old Dominique Moody later died in unsafe living conditions.

Lawmakers said those repeated calls were “flashing red signs” that Mecklenburg County leaders failed to act on.

During Thursday’s hearing, members of the House Oversight Committee questioned DSS leaders, CMPD and county officials about how so many warning signs were missed before Dominique’s death last year.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson told lawmakers that officers did not observe signs of child abuse during any of the calls at the home.

However, she said officers did see something concerning away from the home and referred the family to DSS, but never received a response.

DSS leaders testified that the agency visited the home more than 10 times.

One lawmaker said, “It doesn’t take a sightless person to see what was going on at that residence.” Another added, “The system failed … the system has blood on its hands.”

County Manager Dena Diorio told lawmakers that 12 county employees have either left their jobs or been disciplined following Dominique’s death.

Agencies called before the committee said they are making changes to improve communication, oversight and child‑safety protocols.

Dominique’s aunt, Tonya McKnight, was granted custody of her in 2021 after concerns about the child’s mother’s ability to care for her.

McKnight and two other women are now charged in Dominique’s murder.

©2026 Cox Media Group