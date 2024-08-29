State offers $25K reward in connection with this shooting on I-85

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in connection with the deadly shooting of Uriah Diondreus McCree.

On March 22, 2022, someone shot and killed the 19-year-old while he was driving on Interstate 85 near Exit 13 in Bessemer City.

He was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he died.

Local investigators have been asking the state for help in the case.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page petitioned Cooper to raise the amount set before at $1,000.

There were several people nearby when the shooting happened, so there is the potential that witnesses will come forward.

McCree has a one-year-old son.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-729-6518 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

