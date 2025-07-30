State partners with Talkspace for free virtual therapy for at-risk teens

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with Talkspace to provide free virtual therapy to justice-impacted teenagers aged 13 to 17 in North Carolina.

This initiative aims to address the mental health needs of young people involved in the justice system, where 100% of youth in development centers have been diagnosed with at least one mental health condition, and more than half have a substance use disorder.

The partnership with Talkspace is part of a broader effort to enhance behavioral health programs for youth in the justice system, focusing on quality and consistency of care.

The two-year program is expected to serve up to 20,000 youth who are impacted by the legal system, including those who have been detained, court-involved, or identified as at risk due to factors such as having incarcerated family members.

Youth involvement in the justice system is associated with increased risks of trauma, psychological distress, adult criminal activity, lower educational attainment, and employment challenges.

VIDEO: Panthers quarterback hosts youth camp to coach, teach mental health practices

Panthers quarterback hosts youth camp to coach, teach mental health practices

©2025 Cox Media Group