State provides $500K to help community bounce back from April storms

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill is getting $500,000 from the state to support clean-up efforts after storms last spring hammered the south side of the city.

“The hail was so big it knocked the windows and the blinds out,” said resident Carolyn Leely.

Leely remembers coming home in April to find her home’s windows caved in and pieces of her roof on the ground.

“You see big balls of hail and stuff knocked down and, oh man, it was something,” Leely said.

Now it’s July and many homes are still covered with tarps with windows that are boarded up. The city of Rock Hill said help is on the way to alleviate the financial burden.

“It’ll help a lot of people,” Leely said.

Insurance only covers so much.

“It’ll help a lot because when you hear different stories, oh my gosh, it’s hard to believe,” she said.

Some affected homeowners said they worry that money won’t go far.

The city believes it will be able to help 60 families through state funding and donations.

Leely believes every penny will help her get her home back to normal.

“To have my windows again that I could see out of, yeah,” she said.

The city says it identified the homeowners in need through a survey by york county emergency management.

