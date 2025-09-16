Statesville City Council approves rezoning for large data center project

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville City Council unanimously approved a plan to turn hundreds of acres of farmland into a data center Monday night.

It approved the rezoning request of 340 acres on Stamey Farm Road.

Plans from Compass Data Centers call for five buildings that would house servers and other computer equipment.

Neighbors against the plan said they don’t want the city’s farmland to disappear. Some are worried about pollution.

“These pollutants that go out into the air, I don’t care how insignificant they say they are, they are still pollutants that go into the environment and our community,” a Statesville resident Sheila Shuford said.

Compass says each building could have up to 40 employees with salaries higher than the average income level for the county.

Right now, there is no timeline for development.

