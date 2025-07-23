Statesville homicide suspect apprehended, charged with murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department arrested Darryl Davekio Jordan in connection with the June 14 homicide of D’Angelo Malindsay Barker.

Jordan, 33, was apprehended on Monday in Huntersville by Statesville police officers with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident.

Darryl Davekio Jordan (SPD)

Barker was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of East Allison Street and died at the scene.

Jordan has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond, pending his first court appearance.

