Statesville loosens social district requirements for businesses to boost downtown area

STATESVILLE, N.C. — City leaders in Statesville want more people to join the downtown social district.

According to the Statesville Record & Landmark, the city’s current policies say a social distinct business has to make the majority of its sales from something other than alcohol.

However, an amendment would loosen that requirement.

Businesses will have to be approved for state liquor licenses and get the go-ahead to enter the social district.

So far, there is at least one social district in 60 North Carolina counties. Several other Charlotte neighborhoods are also working to get approved.

