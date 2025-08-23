Statesville man arrested for selling crack cocaine, MDMA

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police arrested a 48-year-old man for selling crack cocaine and MDMA following a nearly six-month-long drug investigation.

Police executed a search warrant on the 1000 block of Wilmington Avenue on Friday as a result of the months-long investigation.

There, investigators found crack cocaine and MDMA pressed into pills.

Statesville Police arrested Kaseem Miller following the search and charged him with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Officials say Miller received a $40,000 secured bond, and more charges are expected to follow.

