Statesville man charged with death by distribution after fatal overdose

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail after being charged with death by distribution.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was tied to an overdose that occurred in February.

Danna Kuhnle was found dead in a home in Cleveland County.

Investigators believe Toney Young arranged for Kuhnle to buy drugs she believed were Percocet. It was later revealed to have been fentanyl.

Detectives arrested Young last month.

