Statesville resident wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

RALEIGH — Hoang Ho, of Statesville, won a $100,000 prize from a Ruby Red 7’s scratch-off ticket purchased at Beaver’s General Store on Mocksville Highway.

Ho claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, taking home $71,756 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The Ruby Red 7’s game, which debuted in August, initially offered three $2 million top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes.

Currently, two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

