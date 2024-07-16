Statesville smoke shops sold marijuana products with illegal THC levels, sheriff says

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County say seven smoke shops in the Statesville area were busted for selling marijuana products with more THC than what’s allowed.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that investigators had been looking into the shops for about a month. The sheriff’s office had also gotten complaints that the stores sold items to “school-aged children.”

Deputies found “suspected marijuana, sold as hemp or CBD flower” but initial testing showed they had illegal levels of THC, which is the psychoactive substance that causes a high.

The sheriff’s office says search warrants were served at the following stores:

De Javu Vape Shop, 1402 Wilkesboro Highway

88 Tobacco and Vape, 942 Davie Avenue

Tobacco and Vape, 1737 G Wilkesboro Highway

EZ Path Smoth Shop, 1000 Davie Avenue

Discount Tobacco Shop, 3454 E Broad Street

The REC, 1800 Newton Drive

Jimmy’s EZ Pass 1 Stop, 1206 W Front Street

About 20 pounds of marijuana products were seized from the stores, along with “664 pieces of counterfeit merchandise,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No criminal charges or arrests were announced, but the sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.

