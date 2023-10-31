Steele Creek Martial Arts studio used as early voting location

CHARLOTTE — When it comes to casting a ballot, Mecklenburg County voters are probably used to voting at a library or school. During the early voting period, there’s a different option. Through Saturday, Mecklenburg voters can cast a ballot at Steele Creek Martials Arts.

The space is next to the Aldi at 10720 South Tryon Street. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approached Derrius Cain this fall to inquire about his space.

Taekwondo has been his life for 25 years.

“Originally, I started out like my students,” he said. “I wanted to be a Power Ranger. I just wanted to learn how to punch and kick.”

Cain is the instructor of Steele Creek Martial Arts. Right now, his students are learning how to do more than just break boards. They are learning to how elect people to serve on them!

“We have never done anything like this so it is a different experience,” he said,

Cain is allowing the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to use his space as an early voting site. It’s well lit, secure and has plenty of parking-- 3 things election officials look for when deciding where people should vote.

The space is usually used for after school activities, so all of those have been moved to the main area for now.

Cain says Taekwondo is all about learning life lessons like perseverance and discipline. His students can now add another one, the importance of participating in democracy.

“They are going to have to vote soon so them getting that little experience helps them as well,” he said. “It is good for them to see other things other than taekwondo because who knows, they could be one of the next governors.”

Other unique early voting locations in Mecklenburg County include a former Rite Aid in Ballantyne, a former Kohls in University City and a former Chicken Salad Chick in Uptown.

Click here to find an early voting location near you by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Divine Nine hosts ‘Stroll to the Polls’ to encourage local election voting)

Divine Nine hosts ‘Stroll to the Polls’ to encourage local election voting

©2023 Cox Media Group