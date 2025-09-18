Local

Stein visits Charlotte to discuss public safety, healthcare

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Gov. Josh Stein Gov. Josh Stein speaks on May 8, 2025, at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Stein is scheduled to speak Thursday at a news conference in Charlotte.

He is addressing the NCBiotch Summit and after that, he is expected to highlight his priorities on public safety, healthcare and teachers’ pay.

No additional details have been made available.

