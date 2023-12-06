Steve’s Coats for Kids celebrates 20th anniversary

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is celebrating 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson has been dedicated to ensuring local kids stay warm through the winter by helping to collect more than 300,000 new and gently used coats for Crisis Assistance Ministry.

>> In the video at the top of this page, we take a look back at our collection drives from the last two decades and Steve gets a special thank you.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 31 at select Arby’s and Ashley Stores and at any Charlotte firehouse.

Click here to find a donation location near you, or click through the map below:

VIDEO: Several Charlotte schools collect donations for 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive

Preview

Select

Several Charlotte schools collect donations for 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive









©2023 Cox Media Group