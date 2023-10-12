Local

Le’s Banh Mi gets second chance with new location

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Le’s Banh Mì & Cà Phê is counting down the days until its return. The popular sandwich shop reopens in a new 2,400-square-foot space on Saturday. The shop is at 217 E. Sugar Creek Road, suite 150 — not far from its former home at the Asian Corner Mall.

The return for the family-run business has been 10-plus months in the making, Tuan Nguyen says. He and wife Emily took over the business from his parents — Minh Quang Nguyen and Le Thi Le-Nguyen. They started operating the Asian Corner Mall location in 2004 and are still involved in operations.

The shop closed unexpectedly after the mall was shuttered last Christmas for unsafe conditions.

