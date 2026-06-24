Stolen Porsche recovered, driver arrested in Mecklenburg County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County deputies located a Porsche on Wednesday that had been reported stolen from Mecklenburg County. Reginald Andrews was arrested in connection with the vehicle.

Andrews faces charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after locating it during patrol efforts. They identified Andrews as the driver of the stolen Porsche.

Reginald Andrews

Andrews was taken into custody without incident following the stop. He was transported to the Union County Detention Center before being released on a $5,000 secured bond.

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