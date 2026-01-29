Strategies to deal with rising healthcare costs

CHARLOTTE — From monthly insurance premiums to prescription costs and co-pays, millions of people are paying more for healthcare. And even if you didn’t change your insurance plan for 2026, you could still be facing higher costs. Consumer Reports says reviewing your coverage and taking a few proactive steps can help keep medical expenses in check.

Consumer Reports investigative reporter Lisa Gill says the first step is understanding exactly what your health plan covers. Insurance plans often change from year to year, even if the provider stays the same. Networks may include different doctors and hospitals, pharmacies can change, and the list of covered medications may shift as well. Taking time to review these details can help prevent surprise bills.

To avoid unexpected charges, Consumer Reports recommends sticking with doctors, clinics, and hospitals that are “in-network.” These providers have negotiated rates with your insurance company, which typically means lower out-of-pocket costs. Most insurers offer a “Find a Doctor” tool on their websites, and you can always call a medical office directly to confirm that they accept your plan before scheduling an appointment.

Prescription drugs are another major expense, but savings may be available if you ask. Before refilling a medication, talk with your doctor or pharmacist about generic options, as well as manufacturer coupons or other discount programs. Generics must meet the same safety and effectiveness standards as brand-name drugs and choosing them can lead to significant savings month after month.

If you’re overwhelmed by a hospital bill, Consumer Reports says it’s worth asking about financial assistance or charity care programs. Many hospitals offer help that can reduce your balance—or even eliminate it—based on your income. Gill notes that applying for this assistance can take persistence, and some people may need to submit applications more than once to prove eligibility.

Another often-overlooked resource is community health centers. These nonprofit clinics provide primary care, and many also offer dental and mental health services. They focus on serving uninsured, underinsured, and low-income patients and frequently charge on a sliding-fee scale based on income and family size.

Consumer Reports also suggests considering a Health Savings Account or a Flexible Spending Account if you’re eligible. Both allow you to set aside pre-tax money from your paycheck to pay for qualified healthcare expenses, including deductibles, over-the-counter medications, and even items like contact lenses—helping your healthcare dollars go further.

VIDEO: Financial woes prompt local EMS to explore hospital takeover option

Financial woes prompt local EMS to explore hospital takeover option

©2026 Cox Media Group