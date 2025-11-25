Strategies for getting the best Black Friday steals

CHARLOTTE — Remember when Black Friday meant lining up outside your favorite store at midnight? Those days are gone. Now, as Consumer Reports shows, the best deals are often online, and the sales have already started.

Despite rising prices amid tariffs and inflation, experts predict consumers will spend big this holiday season, hitting $1 trillion for the first time.

Many holiday sales are in full swing, and there’s still plenty of time to get a good deal. Just make sure it’s actually a good deal.

If you want to know if something is truly a good deal, check out the product’s price history with tools like CamelCamelCamel, Honey, and Keepa.

Prices can change from day to day, and even throughout the day, so knowing the price history can give you an edge. That’s especially true for larger purchases, such as electronics. Black Friday usually has great tech deals, and Consumer Reports says it’s the best time to get a TV.

Prices may go up after Cyber Monday, so be ready. Know what you want and how much you’re willing to spend. And, sales go well beyond tech, nearly everything is on sale. You’ve got small appliances like coffee makers and air fryers, even vacuums and mattresses.

As you’re playing the pricing game, don’t forget about price match. It can give you the upper hand, but not always. Some only price match between their own in-store and online prices, but others will match competitors’ prices.

Many retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, also extend their return windows into January, so there will be plenty of time to return gifts that don’t quite hit the mark.

A little research now can help you keep more cash in your pocket and maybe spread a little more cheer this holiday season.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Buying smart this holiday season

Consumer Reports: Buying smart this holiday season

©2025 Cox Media Group