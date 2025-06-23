String of Kia thefts reported in Lowell

LOWELL, N.C. — Early Saturday morning, an attempted theft of a Kia occurred on North Main Street in Lowell.

Later in the day, officers discovered a Kia Soul that had been stolen from the county overnight and abandoned in a wooded area in Lowell.

The attempt to steal the Kia on North Main Street appears to have happened after the stolen vehicle was ditched.

Another Kia was stolen from Martha Ave while the homeowner was away from the residence.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

VIDEO: Police across the country warn about key fob thefts

