Strong winds bring down tree, destroy home in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Strong winds over the weekend are being blamed for a tree coming down on a child’s bedroom with a 12-year-old inside.

Family says the boy was fortunately not hurt, but the home was destroyed by the large tree.

Burke County Emergency Services says a wind gust in excess of 50 mph was recorded in the county on Saturday.

Thomas Taylor says he rushed to get to his son, but the 12-year-old managed to climb out on his own.

“It crashed and I realized what was going on. I screamed for him,” Taylor said. “I heard that he was okay. He climbed down the tree and out because there was no way through his door.”

The family says the Red Cross is helping the family and their landlord has already found them another home to move into.

