MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue is investigating a structure fire that occurred Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood.

Firefighters said one residence was heavily damaged, and another residence had minor exterior damage.

No injuries have been reported. However, three occupants were displaced.

