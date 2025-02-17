Structure fire under investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in south Charlotte Monday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of smoke showing on the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive.

The fire was then quickly extinguished, and no injuries have been reported.

However, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

