Struggling uptown office tower hits market

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Plaza office uptown tower is officially up for sale.

Commercial real estate firm CBRE listed the 27-story tower at 201 S. College St. this week, according to Patrick Gildea, CBRE’s vice chairman and co-head of U.S office capital markets.

Charlotte Plaza, built in 1982, is a 644,996-square-foot building owned by New York-based Rabina Properties. The tower is currently 60% occupied.

